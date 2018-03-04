Kathua rape-murder: PDP ministers said, ‘Keep religion out, police probing case professionally’

PDP ministers said the “investigation was being conducted in a very professional manner and would be brought to its logical end very soon”. PDP ministers said the “investigation was being conducted in a very professional manner and would be brought to its logical end very soon”.

Amid a chorus for a CBI inquiry into the rape and murder of a minor Bakherwal girl in Kathua district, the PDP broke its silence on the issue on Saturday, with two of its ministers saying that there should be no doubt in the investigative capabilities of the state police and that the communalisation of such a heinous crime would lead to “dangerous hostility and an economic disaster” in Jammu.

Minister for Education Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari and Works Minister Naeem Akhtar separately came out strongly against the demand for a CBI inquiry. They said the “investigation was being conducted in a very professional manner and would be brought to its logical end very soon”.

Their statements came two days after two BJP ministers in the state cabinet appeared at a gathering of the Hindu Ekta Manch with participants chanting “hamhe kya chahiye, CBI inquiry”. The ministers — Chander Parkash Ganga and Choudhary Lal Singh — had promised to take up the demand with Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. Ganga had hit out at SSP Mohammed Suleman Chaudhary for “arresting people at will” and imposing “jungle raj” in the area.

The J&K Police Crime Branch, which is investigating the rape-murder, arrested SPO Deepak Khajuria in early February. Earlier, the police had arrested a minor boy for the crime. The Hindu Ekta Manch, set up after the government handed the case to the Crime Branch, has said it is not defending the accused but asserted that “innocents are being framed”.

On Saturday, Bukhari, who was visiting a school in Srinagar, told journalists: “I don’t think there is any scope for playing politics on this issue. It was a shameful and unfortunate incident. People should avoid giving political and religious colour to such unfortunate incidents and I assure you that there will be no compromise on any angle of the investigation and the culprits will be brought to book without fail.”

Later, speaking to The Sunday Express, he said the Crime Branch was a professional organisation. “J&K Police is one of the best in the country. They sacrifice their lives for this country in fighting militancy. How can anyone doubt that they cannot carrying out a normal criminal investigation?” he said.

Akhtar voiced similar support for the police. “Ironically, the same politicians who are today questioning the professional capabilities of the police force and want it to be kept out of investigations into the Kathua incident make a beeline to offer tribute when any personnel of the same force sacrifices his life while fighting elements inimical to peace,” he said.

Both ministers condemned the “divisive politics” being played out over the incident. “A rape is a rape, and a murder is a murder, whether the victim is a Muslim or a Hindu. We should be ashamed of this as a society. Instead of asking for justice, some people are standing with the culprit. Are they trying to save some other faces?” Bukhari said.

However, Bukhari said there was no split in the coalition over this issue. “The ruling alliance is not so fragile. There are enough BJP members who support the ongoing investigation,” he said.

Meanwhile, life in Jammu’s Kathua town and its adjoining areas was partially hit as some businesses and establishments institutions remained shut in support of the Hindu Ekta Manch’s call to press for a CBI probe into the case. Roads in the town wore a deserted look, though traffic on the Jammu-Kathua-Pathankot national highway was unaffected.

The call for a shutdown was issued by district Youth Congress president Pankaj Sharma and Kathua Bar Association general secretary Rakesh Thakur. It was supported by Kathua Beopar Mandal, among other social organisations that are a part of the Hindu Ekta Manch.

(With inputs from Jammu)

