Kathua rape-murder: Hindu outfit wants CBI inquiry to nab ‘real culprits’, seeks funds to plead case before SC

The Hindu Ekta Manch has appealed to the public to donate funds so that a legal team is constituted to plead the Kathua gangrape and murder case before the Supreme Court. The group, in a strong-worded letter, has appealed to find the “real culprits” in the rape and murder case of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, which took place in January, this year.

The group also sought a CBI inquiry into the incident. “For ensuring this we have to constitute a team of lawyers to file the due petition in the Supreme Court of India at the earliest,” the letter reads.

“As all of us have realised that CBI enquiry has become a critical requirement in case real culprits have to be nailed and innocents falsely implicated in the case are freed. The CBI enquiry is also critically needed to unearth the bigger conspiracy behind the murder,” reads the contents of the letter made public by the Manch.

On Wednesday, Manch president Vijay Sharma said a decision to make public appeal for donations was taken at a meeting of the organisation. However, it has not evoked much response so far, he said, adding they would have to personally contact their friends and well-wishers to raise funds.

The letter further points out that the whole issue has been used to harass the people of Rasana and adjoining villages. It alleges that the people living in the area have had to abandon their homes and to shift to some other place.

“In case this happens there will be an immense boost to the Muslim demographic invasion of this area in particular and Jammu region in general. Changing the demographic complexion of Jammu is part of the Jihad being waged on Hindus,” the letter further stated.

“In the light of these dangers, forcing a CBI enquiry into the Rasana case assumes immense importance. We have to mobilise enough resources so that best legal team is mobilised to successfully plead the case before the Supreme Court of India. We appeal everybody to come forward and donate generously so that a corpus of fund is created to meet the legal expenses,” says the letter signed by an advocate and five other members.

The Supreme Court on Monday had agreed to hear on May 16 a plea of three witnesses in the Kathua gangrape and murder case, accusing the Jammu and Kashmir Police of harassment and coercion.

On May 7, the top court had transferred the trial in the gangrape and murder case from Jammu and Kashmir to Pathankot in Punjab. However, the court refrained from handing over the probe to CBI, saying there was no need to do this as the investigation has been conducted and the chargesheet filed.

The eight-year-old victim, hailing from a minority nomadic community, had disappeared from near her home in a village close to Kathua in the Jammu region on January 10. Her body was found in the area a week later.

