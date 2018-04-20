Kathua rape-murder case: Supreme Court raps Jammu lawyers, they deny obstructing chargesheet submission

Kathua rape-murder case: The storeroom where the victim was allegedly kept, in Kathua near Jammu. (Express Photo) Kathua rape-murder case: The storeroom where the victim was allegedly kept, in Kathua near Jammu. (Express Photo)

The lawyers’ protest last week during submission of chargesheet in the rape-and-murder case of an eight-year-old girl from Kathua came in for criticism from Supreme Court on Thursday, with a three-judge bench observing that no one can create impediments in the course of justice. The lawyers, however, denied they had obstructed the submission of the chargesheet.

“What does the bar association have to do with the presentation of the chargesheet?… You have the right to practice with dignity and own independence. That does not mean you go on a strike or stop people from appearing in court,” observed a bench led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra. The bench had taken judicial notice of the conduct of the lawyers who allegedly obstructed the filing of the chargesheet.

On April 13, the bench which also comprised Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, had taken cognizance of the lawyers’ protest after some lawyers brought the matter to its notice.

The CJI questioned some lawyers from Jammu who attended Thursday’s proceedings. “Why was the police not allowed to present the chargesheet before the court? Why did they go to magistrate?” he asked them.

The lawyers denied obstructing the police and claimed the media had misreported the incident.

The Jammu High Court Bar Association, which had been issued notices in the matter, told the bench that they did not support lawyers from Kathua in their protest, but had expressed solidarity for a different reason.

The apex court had also issued notice to the Bar Council of India (BCI). Following this, the council set up a fact-finding committee to go to Jammu and to inquire into charges against the lawyers.

On Thursday, the council sought more time to enable its fact-finding team to submit a report.

Allowing the request, the court asked the High Court Bar Association, BCI and others to file their affidavits by April 24 and listed the matter for hearing in the next week.

