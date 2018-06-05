Kathua rape-murder case: Prosecution withdraws application seeking transfer of accused

In the Kathua rape and murder case, prosecution withdrew its transfer application of the accused. (Representational) In the Kathua rape and murder case, prosecution withdrew its transfer application of the accused. (Representational)

The prosecution in the Kathua rape-murder case Monday withdrew its application seeking transfer of the accused from Kathua to Pathankot District Jail during pendency of the case after the Punjab government did not accede to the J&K government request for it.

Sources said the jail authorities in a written submission told the Pathankot District and Sessions Court that the district jail is only a sub-jail and it is not feasible to keep the accused there. The Pathankot jail is a “small jail” and does not have the requisite infrastructure to hold the accused, the court was told after which the prosecution withdrew the application.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday issued a notification for appointment of another Special Public Prosecutor in the case.

The Punjab government is learnt to have allowed its Pathankot District Attorney J K Chopra to assist J&K’s Special Public Prosecutor Santokh Singh Basra in the case after J&K government’s request for it on May 25.

The J&K government on Monday issued a notification to appoint Chopra as the Special Public Prosecutor in the case. Basra also has two Chief Prosecuting Officers for assistance in the case. “We have issued a statutory regulatory order (SRO) for Chopra’s appointment as the Special Prosecutor Public Prosecutor,” J&K government’s Law Secretary Abdul Majeed Bhat told The Indian Express.

The translated documents, including the chargesheet and witness statements, were also provided to the defence counsels Monday. The defence side will begin its arguments on the charges from Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the victim’s foster father — who is a complainant in the case — also made an appearance in the case on Monday to assist the prosecution. A team of lawyers led by advocate K K Puri will represent him in the case.

