Kathua rape-murder case: Prosecution continues arguments on framing of charges

The prosecution in the Kathua rape-murder case on Friday continued its arguments on framing of charges against the seven accused on the second day of the trial at Pathankot Judicial Court Complex. The hearing will resume at 1:30 pm on Saturday.

The defence counsels on Friday filed their objections to the prosecution application seeking directions to keep the accused in Pathankot District Jail during the trial.

Defence counsel A K Sawhney told The Indian Express that the Pathankot Sessions Court does not have the authority to order the interstate transfer of prisoners and there is no direction for it from the Supreme Court. “We have also said that the prisoner rights will be infringed due to the transfer and also there are financial complications involved in the transfer,” Sawhney said.

During the hearing on Friday, it is learnt that the prosecution summed up the case before the District and Sessions Judge Dr Tejwinder Singh. The defence counsels objected to the prosecution submissions arguing that the documents containing the information about evidence have not been yet completely translated.

“The arguments on charges will resume on Saturday at 01:30 pm,” advocate Vinod Mahajan, one of the defence counsels from Pathankot, said.

The Sessions Judge has already directed the prosecution to complete the translation of all the case files, including the chargesheet, before June 4 and provide the copies to the defence counsels. The process is likely to be completed by Monday, sources said, adding that majority of the documents have been translated.

The trial in the case was shifted to Pathankot from the Kathua District Court by the Supreme Court on May 7. The judge presiding over the case is learnt to have told the counsels of both the parties to keep at least five witnesses on standby on each hearing for examination after the charges are framed.

