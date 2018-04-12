Kathua rape-murder case: No objection to CBI probe, says J&K DGP

Kathua rape-murder case: The body of the girl was recovered from Rassana forest on January 17, a week after she went missing while grazing horses in the forest area. Kathua rape-murder case: The body of the girl was recovered from Rassana forest on January 17, a week after she went missing while grazing horses in the forest area.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has no objection to a CBI probe into the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua district of the state, Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid said on Thursday.

The J&K Police, probing the case, had filed a chargesheet against the accused in a court in Kathua on Monday and Tuesday. “We have no objection to a CBI inquiry, but the J&K Police is as competent as the CBI,” Vaid said during a live broadcast on Twitter.

Vaid justified the Crime Branch probe into the rape and murder of the Bakerwal girl. “If we can fight terrorism and stone pelters, why cannot the J&K Police perform the professional duties of investigation. Our officers go on deputation to the CBI,” the DGP said.

Asked about one of the officers involved in the case, he said, “The sub-inspector… I have been told… was acquitted by the court.” “There were officers from all regions and religions… The SIT had officers from all ranks, and they do not work according to religion,” he said.

The body of the girl was recovered from Rassana forest on January 17, a week after she went missing while grazing horses in the forest area.

On January 23, the government had handed over the case to the crime branch of the state police which formed a Special Investigation Team and arrested eight people including two Special Police Officers (SPOs) and a head constable, who was charged with destruction of evidence

