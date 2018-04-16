Kathua rape-murder case LIVE UPDATES: Trial begins today, J-K govt appoints two Sikh SPP for hearing

With the trial in the Kathua gangrape and murder case beginning today, the Jammu and Kashmir Sessions court will hear the case against eight accused including a juvenile who allegedly held an 8-year-old girl in captivity in January. The girl, belonging to the Bakherwal community, was held in a small village temple in Kathua district for a week during which she was sedated and sexually assaulted before being bludgeoned to death.
In view of the Hindu-Muslim polarisation over the case, the Jammu and Kashmir government has appointed two special public prosecutors, both Sikhs, to ensure “neutrality” in the sensitive case. The trial is expected to go smoothly after the Supreme Court on April 13 took strong note of the attempt by a group of lawyers in Kathua obstructing the judicial process in the case and sought explanations from the Bar Council of India, Jammu and Kashmir Bar Council, Jammu High Court Bar Association and Kathua District Bar Association.
The incident has drawn huge criticism and anger from across the country with people demanding justice for the minor. Two state BJP ministers– who had participated in a rally in support of the accused– have resigned and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has forwarded their letters to Governor NN Vohra for acceptance.
Highlights
Kathua gangrape victim's lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat said she has been labelled as anti-Hindu and being socially boycotted. She said should would approach the Supreme Court to seek security for her and family members. READ MORE
On Friday, the National Conference expelled one of its leaders for being part of the Hindu Ektra Manch. Shanti Swaroop, NC’s Hiranagar block president, claimed that the party was yet to inform him about the expulsion. “But even if they have expelled me, I don’t mind. I am a Hindu first, then part of any party. It is my responsibility to fight injustice done to Hindus. This is why I became part of Hindu Ekta Manch,’’ he told The Indian Express. Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said once Swaroop’s involvement came to notice, the party leadership expelled him without even serving a notice to explain.
Talib Hussain, a 29-year-old lawyer-activist, had become the face of the agitation seeking justice for the girl. He was arrested and allegedly intimidated by the local police to stop protests. Hussain, who belongs to the Bakerwal community, studied till class 4 in the same village as the victim. He moved to Delhi to train as a lawyer after completing his LLB. Hussain says he organised the first protest against the gangrape and murder of the eight-year-old on January 17 in Hiranagar. “By then we had already started suspecting that the local police were trying to cover up the case,’’ he said. READ MORE
Kathua rape victim's lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat on Sunday said she fears for her life as she may get raped or murdered. "Today, I don't know, I am not in my senses. I can be raped, I can be killed and may be they won't allow me to practice in court. They (have) isolated me, I don't know how I can survive," Advocate Deepika Singh Rajawat told ANI.