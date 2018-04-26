Kathua rape-murder case: Lawyers stopped cops from filing Kathua chargesheet, govt tells SC

The storeroom where the victim was allegedly kept, in Kathua near Jammu. (Express Photo) The storeroom where the victim was allegedly kept, in Kathua near Jammu. (Express Photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that the Special Investigation Team of the state police were not allowed to file the chargesheet in the Kathua gangrape and murder case by protesting lawyers — a claim that has been rejected by the Kathua Bar Association.

In an affidavit, filed in the apex court, the state said on April 9, though the police team had arrived in the Kathua Chief Judicial Magistrate court around 3.45 pm to file the chargesheet, they could not do so due to sloganeering by the lawyers.

It said that some of the lawyers had barged into the chamber of the CJM and their were attempts to threaten and humiliate the police officers to leave the court.

The state government also said the Magistrate had then suggested that the chargesheet be presented to him in the evening and the one against the juvenile be presented to him the next day. The affidavit further added, accordingly the accused, except the juvenile, were produced at the Magistrate’s residence on the April 9 evening and sent to Kathua jail.

Meanwhile, the Bar Association has filed another affidavit, whereby it has denied the charge that it had obstructed the presentation of the chargesheet. The association contended that the SIT filed the chargesheet in the court of the CJM, Kathua on April 9 itself and that no one prevented it from doing so.

The affidavit said the Crime Branch sleuths had produced the accused at the Magistrate’s residence on April 9 evening as a “precautionary measure” in view of the prevailing situation and not because anyone had stopped them.

“The Crime Branch sleuths were in plain clothes and the lawyers did not have any fight with them,” the affidavit said. “However, there was some scuffle between the lawyers and uniformed policemen, who tried to push the lawyers out of the (court) premises, and this was misreported by the media as attempts to stop filing of the chargesheet,” it added.

The Association blamed a few national news channels, which it said, had “hatched a conspiracy and launched a vilification campaign to injure the age-old reputation of J&K High Court Bar Association of Jammu, which is known for its secular/National credentials…”

The Bar Association has also termed as “false and baseless” the charges that its members had obstructed advocate Deepika Rajawat, the lawyer of the victim’s family. It said that the association was protesting to seek deportation of Bangladeshi and Rohingya nationals, who had illegally settled in Jammu, and against the attempts by the state government to effect demographic changes there.

On April 13, a bench of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud had taken cognizance of the Kathua lawyer’s protest.

Taking exception to the lawyers’ conduct, the court also issued a notice to the Bar Council of India in the matter, following which the Council had sent a fact-finding committee to Jammu to inquire into the charges against the lawyers.

