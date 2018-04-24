J&K Cabinet approves ordinance awarding death for rape of girl below 12 years

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi)

With Kathua rape and murder case sparking nationwide outrage, the Jammu and Kashmir cabinet on Tuesday passed an ordinance allowing courts to award death penalty to those guilty of raping girls under 12 years. Chaired by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, the cabinet meeting passed the ordinance amending the existing provisions of criminal law in the state, said Law Minister Abdul Haq Khan.

The sentence will be for “entire life” in case of rape of a girl between 13-16 years.

The latest development comes days after the Union cabinet cleared the Ordinance for death penalty for those convicted of raping children below 12 years of age. President Ram Nath Kovind subsequently promulgated the criminal law amendment ordinance, paving the way for the stringent punishment.

BJP ministers including Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh attended the cabinet meeting.

An eight-year-old from Bakherwal community in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district was sedated, held captive, gangraped and then murdered in January this year, sparking outrage across the state with the government handing over the case to the Crime Branch following protests from the community.

The case took a communal turn in Kathua, where an outfit called Hindu Ekta Manch was set up by politicians in support of the accused. Among those who backed the Manch were Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga, two BJP ministers in Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s Cabinet, who resigned subsequently.

