Kathua rape-murder case: Day after, BJP ex-ministers again call for CBI probe

The storeroom where the victim was allegedly kept, in Kathua near Jammu. (Express Photo: Nirupama Subramanian) The storeroom where the victim was allegedly kept, in Kathua near Jammu. (Express Photo: Nirupama Subramanian)

A day after resigning from the Mehbooba Mufti cabinet following criticism over taking part in a rally organised in support of the accused in the Kathua gangrape and murder, former Jammu and Kashmir ministers Chander Parkash Ganga and Choudhary Lal Singh on Saturday again called for a CBI investigation in the case.

The two on Saturday also claimed that they did not seek transfer of the investigation from J&K Police to the CBI when they had gone to Hiranagar, a town in Kathua district where they allegedly took part in the rally organised by the Hindu Ekta Manch, last month.

On Saturday, Ganga said, “I will not hesitate to fight even the government to safeguard the interests of people of Jammu, or meet the Prime Minister and reiterate the demand for a CBI probe.”

Asked about his opinion on transfer of the investigation, Singh replied to the media with a counter-question, “What is wrong with it?” After all, he added, the investigating agency will not indulge in “any wrongdoing”.

About taking part in a rally in support of the accused, the two said BJP state president Sat Sharma had sent them to Hiranagar, the idea being to meet people migrating from the village where the crime had occurred and pacify them. “Thousands of people had gathered there (in Hiranagar), and this (CBI probe) was also the demand of lakhs of people in Kathua district,” Ganga said. “I said that we will put forth their demand before the Chief Minister.”

Expressing anguish over the crime, Ganga claimed, “I never supported their (people’s) demand for CBI inquiry, except (telling them) that I will convey it to the Chief Minister. On return, we conveyed this demand to (J&K party chief) Sharma, and also to the Chief Minister. She (Mehbooba Mufti) assured us of fair investigations by the Crime Branch, and said that the probe was nearing completion.”

Accusing the Congress of creating a perception that girls and women are not getting justice under BJP-led governments, Ganga said, “We felt that the image of the party and the Prime Minister was at stake under the conspiracy going on. We felt it better (to submit our resignations) to save their image from getting tarnished…. We were not under any pressure.”

The two also demanded justice for the victim and her family, and called for exemplary punishment for those held guilty.

WITH PTI INPUTS

