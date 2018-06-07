Kathua rape-murder case: Charges to be framed today

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The Pathankot sessions court will frame charges against the seven accused in Kathua rape and murder case on Thursday. The defence counsels concluded their arguments on charges during the seventh hearing of the case on Wednesday.

There are eight accused in the case: former revenue official Sanji Ram, Special Police Officers Deepak Khajuria and Surinder Kumar, Parvesh Kumar, Ram’s son Vishal Jangotra and a juvenile, who is nephew of Ram. Two investigating officers, Head Constable Tilak Raj and Sub-Inspector Anand Dutta, are accused of destroying crucial evidence in the case.

READ | Kathua rape: Give 5-day notice to college principal before arrest, says court as defence begins arguments

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App