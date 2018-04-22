Kathua rape-murder case: Bandh call had no link with CBI probe demand, says Bar outfit

The memorandum pointed out that the chargesheet in the case was filed before the Chief Judicial Magistrate before April 11 and around the same time, the action committee in Nowshera had suspended its hartal after 50 days. The memorandum pointed out that the chargesheet in the case was filed before the Chief Judicial Magistrate before April 11 and around the same time, the action committee in Nowshera had suspended its hartal after 50 days.

In a U-turn, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Jammu, told a visiting team of Bar Council of India that its April 11 call for bandh in Jammu had nothing to do with the demand for a CBI enquiry into the rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl in Kathua. “A motivated and malicious campaign by some national media channels created an erroneous impression about the motives of the bandh call in Jammu,’’ the association said in a written memorandum signed by its general secretary Prem N Sadotra.

The memorandum pointed out that the chargesheet in the case was filed before the Chief Judicial Magistrate before April 11 and around the same time, the action committee in Nowshera had suspended its hartal after 50 days. The Bar association, it said, taking notice of these developments, had “decided to confine the Jammu bandh call to only two demands, namely deportation of Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals from Jammu to any other place in India and withdrawal of three directions 1, 2 and 18 of the minutes of meeting dated February 14, 2018’’ regarding restrictions on eviction of nomads encroaching upon forest and other state government land.

“In order to ensure justice to the victim, the demand for CBI enquiry for Kathua rape and murder case was disassociated from the ongoing agitation as the matter had already landed before the Court of Law and the remedy, if any, was within the competence of Court of Law,’’ it added.

About obstruction caused by lawyers during presentation of chargesheet in the court, the memorandum said that “… obstruction, if any, caused in filing the same can be better explained by members of the District Bar Association Kathua…”

Meanwhile, a senior crime branch official said they will soon file a supplementary chargesheet in the case.

