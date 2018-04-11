Kathua rape-murder: 40 booked for lawyers’ protest

Crime Branch Tuesday presented a chargesheet against one more accused, a juvenile, in the CJM court. Crime Branch Tuesday presented a chargesheet against one more accused, a juvenile, in the CJM court.

A day after a protest by lawyers delayed the submission of chargesheet in Kathua rape-murder case, J&K police on Tuesday registered an FIR against 40-odd advocates.

FIR NO. 131/2018 lodged at Kathua police station didn’t name any advocate and only said 30-40 lawyers stopped Crime Branch officials from going to the court and resisted the move to present the chargesheet in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Amarjit Singh Langeh on Monday.

After sloganeering in court, Crime Branch officials submitted the chargesheet to the CJM at his residence Monday night. The chargesheet named as accused seven people, including a police sub-inspector, a head constable, two special police officers, a retired revenue official and his son. Crime Branch Tuesday presented a chargesheet against one more accused, a juvenile, in the CJM court. The CJM asked Crime Branch to present seven of the accused on April 16, and the juvenile on April 27.

Functioning in courts at Kathua remained disrupted Tuesday as lawyers stayed away to press the demand for a CBI enquiry into the case.

