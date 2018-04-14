Kathua rape case: BJP MLAs participated in pro-accused rally to pacify crowd, clarifies Ram Madhav

Ram Madhav defended his party ministers in J&K over their participation in the rally to support Kathua rape case suspects. (Express Photo) Ram Madhav defended his party ministers in J&K over their participation in the rally to support Kathua rape case suspects. (Express Photo)

Defending BJP ministers in Jammu & Kashmir following the Kathua gangrape and murder case, BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday said the two participated in the rally to pacify the crowd. Madhav said the BJP will forward resignations of the two ministers to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for further action.

A rally was organised by Hindu Ekta Manch in favour of the men accused of raping and killing an eight-year-old girl from the Bakerwal community. Meanwhile, Parkash said, “There was no pressure on me to resign, I have done it by myself. If my resignation can save the image of my party, I will give this sacrifice.”

READ | Mehbooba Mufti hails people of J-K for ‘dismissing communal forces’

“On March 1, a huge crowd gathered in Kathua and our ministers went there to pacify them. A misunderstanding took place, they should have been more alert. Their intention was not to hamper the investigation. Allegations on them being pro-rapists aren’t true,” news agency ANI quoted Madhav as saying.

BJP ministers in the J&K government, Chandra Parkash Ganga and Lal Singh, tendered their resignation on Friday and defended their participation in the rally by saying, “I had gone there, (ministers) Bali (Bhagat) and (Abdul Gani) Kohli had gone to Nowshera and Sunderbani to listen to people. Should we not listen to them? For what are we people’s representatives? Should we allow people to burn the state and die.”

Lal said their primary responsibility was to maintain peace and communal harmony in the state. “Is it fine that state keeps on burning and the people become violent… I do not believe in Hindu-Muslim politics. Everybody is equal for me,” he added.

Earlier on Friday, amid growing demands from the Prime Minister to speak out on the issue, PM Modi said the country’s “daughters” would “definitely get justice”. “I want to assure the country that no culprit will be spared, complete justice will be done.”

As The Indian Express first reported on April 11, the 18-page chargesheet stated that the girl was gang-raped thrice inside a “devasthan” or prayer hall, where she was confined using sedatives. The accused then strangled and hit on the head twice with a stone, it said. The accused later paid Rs 1.5 lakh as bribe to local policemen who knew where the girl was kept inside but helped cover up the crime initially.

(with inputs from agencies)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd