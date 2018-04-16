Kathua rape case: SC seeks J&K govt reply on transfer of case, orders providing security to victim’s kin, lawyers

Kathua rape victims lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat speaks to the press outside the Supreme Court after filing a petition for shifting of the case to the court from J&K. (Express Photograph by Tashi Tobgyal) Kathua rape victims lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat speaks to the press outside the Supreme Court after filing a petition for shifting of the case to the court from J&K. (Express Photograph by Tashi Tobgyal)

Seeking Jammu and Kashmir’s reply on plea for transferring trial in Kathua gangrape case to Chandigarh, the Supreme Court on Monday directed the state government to provide security to the victim family’s lawyers Deepika Rajawat and Talib Hussain.

“As an interim measure, it is directed that the Jammu and Kashmir Police to beef up the security and provide adequate security personnel to the family, Deepika Singh Rajawat and family friend Talid Hussain,” a bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said.

The apex court also asked the state police to provide security at the observation home where delinquent juvenile is kept in connection with raping and killing an eight-year-old girl and fixed plea on April 27.

During the hearing, the victim’s father also expressed satisfaction over the probe conducted by the state police so far and opposed the plea for a CBI probe as sought by others. “Be that as it may, we do not intend to enter into this sphere (transfer of case to CBI) at this stage,” the bench said.

With the trial into the case beginning today in Kathua, the eight accused pleaded not guilty and asked the judge for a narco analysis test. Seven of the eight accused were produced before District and Sessions Judge Sanjay Gupta, who asked the state Crime Branch to give them copies of the chargesheet and fixed April 28 as the next date of hearing.

Immediately after the brief hearing in the sessions court, the seven accused were shifted back to the jail under heavy security.

In the case that has stirred national conscience, the child from a minority nomadic community was allegedly held in captivity in a small village temple in Kathua district for a week in January this year during which she was kept sedated and sexually assaulted before being bludgeoned to death.

Chilling details have emerged from the 18-page chargesheet filed by J&K Police’s Crime Branch against the eight accused in the rape and murder of the girl who went missing from near her house in Rasana on January 10 — her body was found seven days later in the forests nearby.

As per the chargesheet, the eight-year-old was gangraped thrice inside the Devasthan or prayer hall, after the mastermind had “performed rituals”. One of the rapists was called from Meerut to “satisfy his lust”. The girl was confined using sedatives, then strangled and hit on the head twice with a stone — “in order to make sure” she was dead. But not before another accused, a police personnel, asked the others to “wait because he wanted to rape” her one last time.

The accused, according to chargesheet, later paid Rs 1.5 lakh as a bribe to local policemen who knew where the girl was confined and helped cover up the crime initially.

