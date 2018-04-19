Kathua rape shameful, need to introspect: President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind, his wife Savita Kovind. (PTI Photo) President Ram Nath Kovind, his wife Savita Kovind. (PTI Photo)

CONDEMNING THE rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua as “shameful (sharmanaak)”, President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said there is a need to introspect “what kind of a society we are developing into”.

Addressing the sixth convocation of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University at Kakriyal near Katra, Kovind said: “Recently, one child became the target of a heinous and barbaric crime, which nobody could ever imagine… Such an incident taking place in any part of the country after 70 years of independence is really shameful.”

“The most beautiful thing in this world is the smiling face of a child, and the security of our children is the greatest success of our society… It is the responsibility of our society to give security and a sense of safety to them,” he said.

“We need to introspect on where we are going, what kind of society we are developing into, what we are giving to our next generation… Are we developing into a society where our mothers, sisters and daughters can feel freedom, justice and equality as enshrined in our Constitution,” said the President, who is on a two-day visit to the state.

Kovind said that while girls are outshining boys in every sphere, it is a fact that they face more restrictions. “You, as a university, have to set a goal. For a university, it could be the goal to be a centre of excellence, to reshape students… good education can make students good human beings, with sensitivity and respect for others,” he said.

