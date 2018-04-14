Kathua rape case: PDP thanks countrymen for supporting Jammu and Kashmir

Kathua rape-murder case: The body of the girl was recovered from Rassana forest on January 17, a week after she went missing while grazing horses in the forest area. Kathua rape-murder case: The body of the girl was recovered from Rassana forest on January 17, a week after she went missing while grazing horses in the forest area.

Ruling PDP on Saturday lauded the countrymen for standing with Jammu and Kashmir over the rape and murder case of an eight-year-old girl from Bakerwal community in Kathua district.

After a marathon meeting of party’s legislator here, senior PDP leader and Public Works Minister Naeem Akhtar told reporters that the party hopes for the same kind of support from the country on other issues in the state.

“We thank people of entire country including the intelligentsia and civil society for standing with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the case,” Akhtar said. The meeting was held at Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s residence.

“This case became an issue after the investigations of the Crime Branch led to arrest of the accused persons and a chargesheet was filed before the court of law. It is unlike other cases like Jessica Lal murder case where people had to come out on streets demanding arrest of the accused persons,” he said.

