Kathua rape-murder case: Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah urges PM Modi to break his silence

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday urged the Prime Minister to not “choose to remain silent about” the rape and murder case of an eight-year-old-girl from Kathua. The silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among other BJP leaders, has not gone unnoticed.

Abdullah wrote: “Honourable PM sir, there isn’t a day when we don’t hear you speak about things that are important to you yet there are times when you are completely silent about things that are important to others.” He requested the PM to not “choose to remain silent about” this incident.

The rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl in Kathua has sent shockwaves in the country with politicians, celebrities, and sportspersons voicing their outrage over the incident. Chilling details of the case have come to light and there is a clamour to hand out the maximum punishment to the guilty.

The body of the girl was found in the forests at Rassana a week after she went missing while grazing ponies in the woods. The Crime Branch’s investigations found that she was heavily sedated and raped repeatedly by a retired revenue official Sanji Ram along with his son Vishal and nephew. It is suspected that the motive behind the crime was to drive away the nomadic Muslim Bakherwal community.

