Kathua rape case: Delhi HC takes suo motu cognisance of media reports, issues notice to media houses

Delhi High Court Friday took suo motu cognisance of news reporting on the gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua.

It issued notices to various media house prohibiting them from disclosing the victim’s address and identity in any manner.

A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar also sought to know from the media houses why penal action should not be taken against them for violating the law, which prohibits disclosure of identity of a rape victim and that too involving a minor.

The court registered the issue as a case and fixed it for further hearing on April 17, when the ministry concern has also been asked to file their stand.

The high court expressed concern over the authorities not taking any action against the violators of law. It said that “the manner in which news are being reported on her are very unfortunate”.

“The girl photo is used as background in newsroom,” the bench remarked. The high court took up the issue on its own after coming across print and electronic media reports revealing victim’s name.

