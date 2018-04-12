Kathua rape-murder case: Under-fire PDP to hold special meeting on Saturday

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday reiterated that justice would be served to the eight-year-old girl who was raped and murdered in a temple in January. (File) Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday reiterated that justice would be served to the eight-year-old girl who was raped and murdered in a temple in January. (File)

Facing flak from all quarters over the Kathua rape incident, the ruling Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday directed all its ministers, legislators and senior leaders to be present for a special meeting on Saturday.

“We have received an invite for the meeting which has been scheduled for Saturday afternoon,” a party legislator confirmed, adding, “We haven’t been informed about the agenda of the meeting as of now.”

Sources in the party, however, said the special meeting has been convened to discuss the present situation of the Kathua rape and murder case and the role of the party’s alliance, the BJP, in it. “It is a grave issue and it may polarise the state,” a party leader said, on condition of anonymity. The leader added, “Our CM has already said that she wouldn’t yield to any pressure and that justice would be delivered to the minor girl. The whole saga would be discussed in the meeting and we will plan our strategy accordingly.”

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti reiterated that justice would be served to the eight-year-old girl who was raped and murdered in a temple in January. “The law will not be obstructed by the irresponsible actions & statements of a group of people. Proper procedures are being followed, investigations are on the fast track & justice will be delivered,” the CM tweeted.

Besides the rape case, PDP sources said the party is also worried over the situation in the Kashmir valley in the wake of the killings of civilians in Shopian and Kulgam districts. “The situation, especially in south Kashmir, is not good. The civilian killings have further dented our position, especially in the south which was our bastion. The party is likely to discuss the situation on Saturday,” a senior PDP leader said.

RAHUL GANDHI CONDEMNS INCIDENT

Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi condemned the rape and murder of the minor girl and said the incident “cannot go unpunished”. “How can anyone protect the culprits of such evil? What happened at #Kathua is a crime against humanity. It cannot go unpunished. What have we become if we allow politics to interfere with such unimaginable brutality perpetrated on an innocent child?” he posted on Twitter.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd