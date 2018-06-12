Kathua rape and murder case: SSP appears in Pathankot court, says will do best to produce witnesses

SSP Jalla at the court. (PTI Photo) SSP Jalla at the court. (PTI Photo)

The SSP, Crime Branch, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar Jalla on Monday appeared before the court of District and Sessions Judge, Pathankot, which is hearing the Kathua gangrape and murder case, and assured that police would do their best to produce witnesses in subsequent hearings as and when they are summoned.

The SSP had been summoned by the trial court Friday after none of the 17 summoned witnesses were produced before the court.

One witness was examined on Monday on the first day of trial after charges were framed against the seven accused last week. It is learnt that only one official witness, a police officer, was examined and cross-examined. While the witness’ examination-in-chief concluded Monday, cross-examination will continue on Tuesday.

The prosecution had brought four witnesses from Kathua. The others will be examined when the hearing resumes on Tuesday. The Supreme Court has ordered a day-to-day, fast-track trial in the case, which pertains to rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in J&K’s Kathua earlier this year.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Special Public Prosecutor J K Chopra has opposed an accused’s plea in which he claims that he is a minor. The court will decide on the application on Tuesday.

