Kathua rape case: How can anybody do such heinous act against a living form of Mata? asks Mehbooba Mufti

J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (Source: Twitter/ANI) J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (Source: Twitter/ANI)

Expressing anguish over the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, state Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said it’s is very shocking that such a heinous crime was committed with a female child considered as “the living form of mata” inside a temple. The chief minister, addressing the 6th convocation at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, said it was alarming that such an incident occurred in Jammu, where girls are worshipped as an incarnation of Goddess Durga.

“The entire set of rituals are practiced in this part of the state (Jammu) as Kanya Puja, where minor girls have been worshipped as incarnation of Goddess Durga. How could anybody do such a heinous act against one such living form of ‘Mata’ in her own land,” PTI quoted Mufti as saying.

Stressing on the importance of incorporating value education in the curriculum, she said, “Our material growth becomes meaningless if we are not able to become good human beings.”

Read | Police issue prohibitory orders in Kozhikode city for seven days anticipating violence over Kathua rape-murder case

The chief minister expressed dismay over the falling value systems of the society, saying, “When we talk of value system, I feel it is under crisis. The recent happening against a weaker underprivileged individual, especially a girl child, was alarming and has shocked us as a society.”

An eight-year-old girl disappeared on January 10, when she was out grazing ponies. Her body was found on January 11 in a wooded part of Rasana village, and tests established that she was raped, and was alive for at least three or four days after she went missing.

Eight persons, including a juvenile, were arrested in connection with the crime and their trial began yesterday in a court, where they pleaded not guilty. The incident has sparked outrage in the country.

Read | Kathua rape shameful, it’s our duty to ensure security for women: Ram Nath Kovind

Mufti said her government is devoted to make efforts that help “create a knowledge-based society”. “We must also make value education as an integral part of our curriculum. Jammu and Kashmir has been a world of spiritualism and a knowledge-driven society.”

“Spirituality has always been a key aspect of our love for knowledge from Sharda Peet (PoK University and temple) to Shadara Sharief (university and shrine in Rajouri) since ancient period. We have been committed to a spiritual and knowledge-based society,” she added.

Voicing her concerns over the politicisation of the issue, Mufti said, “One of our daughters was wronged. Our govt tried to provide her justice without politicising the issue. But some people tried to communalise it. I want to salute J&K people who didn’t fall to attempts of creating differences between Hindu and Muslims and stood for her.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd