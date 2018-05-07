Kathua rape and murder case: SC transfers trial to Pathankot court, refuses CBI probe

Kathua Rape case victims lawyer Deepika Rajawat gives the thumbs up after the case was transferred to the Pathankot court today. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Kathua Rape case victims lawyer Deepika Rajawat gives the thumbs up after the case was transferred to the Pathankot court today. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Supreme Court on Monday transferred the murder and rape case of an eight-year-old Bakerwal girl in Kathua to Pathankot district and sessions court while declining to entertain the demand for a CBI probe in the matter. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra directed a fast-track trial and day-to-day hearing in the matter to avoid any delay. Besides, the proceedings have been directed to be held in-camera.

The Supreme Court also allowed the Jammu and Kashmir government to appoint a public prosecutor in Pathankot court and asked the government to provide security to the victim’s family, their lawyer and witnesses. The top court also said the trial would be in accordance with the provisions of Ranbir Penal Code, applicable in Jammu and Kashmir. The apex court said that the trial must be fair to the accused as well as the victim’s family.

The petition was filed by the biological father of the victim who had sought transfer of the trial to Chandigarh. The J&K government was against transferring the trial outside the state. A Public Interest Litigation seeking the case to be handed over to the CBI was also filed in the court. In its report to the Supreme Court, the Bar Council of India had claimed that “the demand for a CBI inquiry. appears to be justifiable”.

Reacting to the decision over transferring the case to Pathankot, Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh said, “Security is the main concern, we have adequate security in Pathankot.”

The two prime accused in the case had told the Supreme Court that the probe should be handed over to the CBI so that justice is served in the case. They also opposed the plea seeking transfer of trial to Chandigarh.

Expressing confidence in the probe conducted by the Crime Branch, J&K Chief Minister Mebooba Mufti said, “I am very clear about this case. J&K Police’s Crime Branch has done a very good investigation, collected all the evidence scientifically. Now the trial will be on the court, which will decide the outcome. We are convinced that there is absolutely no need for a CBI inquiry. We cannot take such a decision because the accused are demanding it.”

