Kathua rape case: Actual culprits should be found and pronounced guilty, says J-K Deputy CM Nirmal Singh

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh on Thursday assured people that the state government will act on the directions of the court in the Kathua gangrape and murder case, adding that action will “definitely be taken”. “Now the case is with the court and government will act on the directions of the court. A thorough investigation should be done and the actual culprits should be found and pronounced guilty. Action will be definitely taken,” ANI quoted Singh as saying.

Earlier in the day, the state government said that those pelting stones in the name of the eight-year-old victim of Kathua rape and murder case were only hurting the image and interests of the state, as the trial in the case was on and accused were behind the bars. “What is there to protest about? Case is solved, charge sheet filed, accused in custody, trial on. Those who still pelt stones in the name of the poor girl of Kathua are only hurting the image and interests of the state,” government spokesperson and Public Works minister Naeem Akhtar said.

He was referring to protests by students of various educational institutions, demanding justice for the victim. Akhtar urged the students to attend their classes instead of protesting on the streets. “What is the occasion for protests, stone-pelting when the case is solved, accused in jail and trial on? Shouldn’t they be attending classes instead,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Supreme Court had sought the Jammu and Kashmir government’s reply on a plea, filed by the father of the Kathua rape victim for transfer of the trial to Chandigarh. It also asked the state to provide security to two lawyers who are assisting the victim’s family.

The eight-year-old girl had gone missing from near her home in the forests in Kathua on January 10. Her body was found in the area a week later. The J&K Police Crime Branch, which probed the case, filed a chargesheet against seven persons and a separate chargesheet against a juvenile in a court in Kathua district. The trial in the case began yesterday in a court, where they pleaded not guilty.

