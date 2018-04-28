Kathua gangrape-murder case: ‘Tried our best to ensure chargesheet was not presented’

On April 9, the lawyers had gathered within the court premises to protest against the chargesheet. (File) On April 9, the lawyers had gathered within the court premises to protest against the chargesheet. (File)

The Bar Council of India may have told the Supreme Court that there was nothing on record to show that lawyers in Kathua prevented any Crime Branch official from filing the chargesheet in the Kathua gangrape-murder case before the court, but a video of April 9 shows otherwise. The footage shows District Bar Association president Kirti Bhushan Mahajan claiming that they tried their best to prevent presentation of the chargesheet in court.

“We tried our best to ensure that the chargesheet was not presented that day, but they submitted the file in the court through the backdoor, which is a new example for Kathua district as well as the judiciary. They presented the chargesheet through the backdoor, but could not produce the accused before the court,” Mahajan is seen saying on camera, soon after the Crime Branch team had left the court premises along with the accused.

Read | Kathua gangrape-murder case: J&K HC, state govt contradict Bar Council of India, say lawyers obstructed challan

“Ultimately, the chargesheet was returned and not accepted by the court as there were also some deficiencies in it,” he adds. “Until the transfer of investigations to the CBI, we under any circumstances will not allow presentation of this chargesheet by the Crime Branch.”

On April 9, the lawyers had gathered within the court premises to protest against the chargesheet. As the Crime Branch team arrived, the lawyers started shouting ‘Kathua Bar Association zindabad’ and demanded a CBI inquiry into the case.

“We were protesting peacefully, but they called more police reinforcements,” Mahajan says, adding that the lawyers warned them against use of force within the court premises.

In the video, the lawyers are seen shouting slogans against the Crime Branch and blocking their passage to the courtroom. The Crime Branch team along with the accused are seen leaving the police station. Sanji Ram, allegedly the main conspirator in the case, is seen waving to the protesters from inside the police van.

When contacted, Mahajan denied preventing the Crime Branch from presenting the chargesheet in court. “We were only protesting, demanding a CBI inquiry into the matter,’’ he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App