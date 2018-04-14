Kathua gangrape-murder case: Mehbooba Mufti hails people of J-K for ‘dismissing communal forces’

J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti hailed the people of the state for the manner in which they showed unwavering support for the eight-year-old girl from Kathua who was allegedly raped and murdered. (Express Photo/Anil Sharma/File) J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti hailed the people of the state for the manner in which they showed unwavering support for the eight-year-old girl from Kathua who was allegedly raped and murdered. (Express Photo/Anil Sharma/File)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Saturday hailed the people of the state for the manner in which they “dismissed communal forces” and showed unwavering support for the eight-year-old girl from Kathua who was allegedly gangraped and murdered.

“I commend the manner in which the people of Jammu dismissed communal forces & were unwavering in their support for a little girl. It has strengthened my belief that Jammu serves as a model of inclusiveness & together the people of J&K inspire secular unity & righteousness,” Mufti tweeted.

Mufti’s comments come a day after the Supreme Court took serious note of the attempt by a group of lawyers to prevent the state police from filing a chargesheet in the case. She had called it heartening to see the SC take cognisance of the attempted obstruction of justice. She said it reminds us of the greatness of this nation. “While it (the nation) may seem to get bogged down by different discourses at times, it’s DNA of love and compassion always remains the same,” she said on Friday.

The minor had disappeared from her house on January 10. Her body was found a week later in a forest nearby. As The Indian Express first reported, the 18-page chargesheet stated that the girl was abducted, confined using sedatives in a prayer hall and gangraped thrice. The government had handed over the case to the Crime Branch after the incident sparked outrage.

Two BJP ministers — Industries and Commerce Minister Chander Parkash Ganga and Forests Minister Choudhary Lal Singh — resigned from the J&K government on Friday after facing criticism for taking part in a rally against the police probe in the case. The BJP is in coalition with Mufti’s PDP in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday broke his silence on the incident and said “our daughters will definitely get justice”. He was also referring to the Unnao case, in which a 17-year-old has accused a BJP MLA of rape.

