Kathua gangrape: Horrific case, hope for justice, says United Nations

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (Source: Reuters) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (Source: Reuters)

United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres termed the gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua as “horrific” and hoped that the perpetrators are duly punished for the crime.

“I think we’ve seen the media reports of this horrific case, of the abuse and the murder of a young girl. We very much hope that the authorities will bring the perpetrators to justice so they can be held accountable for the murder of this young girl,” Guterres’ spokesperson Stephane Dujjaric told reporters at his daily press briefing in New York.

Dujjaric was responding to a question about the secretary general’s response to the girl’s rape and murder.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App