Police announces Rs 6 lakh reward for help in arresting Kashmir braid choppers

With the public anger rising in the Kashmir Valley against mysterious incidents of braid chopping, police on Sunday announced a reward of Rs 6 lakh for anyone helping in nabbing the culprits. Earlier, the police had announced a reward of Rs 3 lakh. “The reward for giving information/assistance in nabbing any person found involved in braid cutting has been doubled to Rs 6 lakh. The name and particulars of the person/persons will be kept secret,” a police statement said.

Incidents of braid chopping started in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district quickly spreading to other places including central and northern districts of the valley. So far, there has been no arrests. Last week, the police caught three persons alleging that they may have been responsible. They were later freed because no evidence was found against them. The locals have also alleged that some security personnel may have been responsible for these incidents.

After orders from Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, the police set up special investigating teams in every district to probe the mystery.

