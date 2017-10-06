Kaskar extortion case: Police suspect accused builder met gangsters’ men in Dubai offices

Police are working hard to gather evidence in the three FIRs as none of them are based on recent incidents. Express file Police are working hard to gather evidence in the three FIRs as none of them are based on recent incidents. Express file

THE THANE police probing the extortion case against Dawood Ibrahim and his younger brothers Anees Kaskar and Iqbal Kaskar have found that some builders who wanted the siblings to intervene on their behalf in land disputes might have met the gangsters’ men in their private offices and guesthouses in Dubai over the past few years. Also, it has come to light that the builder on whose complaint the Thane police registered the third FIR had been arrested by them in connection with a scam last year.

“We have reasons to believe that one of the builders named as accused in the case had gone to Dubai to meet one of the Kaskar brothers asking them to intervene on his behalf. We are, however, waiting for his passport to get details about his travels,” said an officer leading the probe. He claimed, “Dawood, Anees and Chhota Shakeel, all three who operate out of Karachi, have their own separate offices in Dubai from where their men operate. They also have separate guesthouses for people who come to meet their men. In that way, they can also keep an eye on the activities of these visitors.”

A senior officer confirmed that the complainant in the third FIR that names Dawood and both his brothers as accused had been arrested last year. “A complainant’s past record is immaterial. He has been a victim of extortion and accordingly we have registered an FIR,” said the officer. He, however, said they were working hard to gather evidence in the three FIRs registered so far as none of them were based on recent incidents. “While it will be difficult to get technical evidence because of the time that has elapsed, we will be recording the statements of the witnesses, which should work as evidence when the case goes for trial,” said the officer.

He claimed, “Normally, a common man will be scared to come forward to register a case against the likes of Dawood Ibrahim. We had to convince some of the complainants to give a complaint on the basis of which we registered the (three) FIRs.”

The first FIR was on the basis of a complaint lodged by a builder who said four flats and Rs 30 lakh were extorted from him. The second FIR was registered on the complaint of a Thane-based jeweller who alleged that jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh was extorted from him. The third FIR was registered Wednesday against six persons, including all three Kaskar siblings, in connection with a 38-acre plot in Gorai. While the dispute arose in 2012, the complainant who had paid Rs 2 crore as token amount said he received a threat call from Anees Ibrahim in 2016 to give up his claims on the land since Dawood was interested and to further pay Rs 1 crore.

