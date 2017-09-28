Kaskar extortion case: businessman held, Chhota Shakeel named as accused

Representational photo Representational photo

A 54-year-old businessman was arrested today by Thane police in connection with the extortion case against Iqbal Kaskar, the brother of fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim, the police said. Dawood Ibrahim’s close aide Chhota Shakeel was behind the extortion racket and he has also been named as an accused and is wanted in connection with the case, a police official said.

The police official, while speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “Shakeel called builders and businessmen for extortion. He has been named as a wanted accused along with four others in connection with the extortion case.”

The businessman, Pankaj Gangar, was arrested by the Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) of Thane police from his residence in Borivali for his alleged links with Kaskar, DCP (Crime) Abhishek Trimukhe said.

“Gangar was funding the extortion racket operated by Iqbal Kaskar. He was also involved in a cricket betting racket run by the gang,” he said.

