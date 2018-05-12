Kashmiris roughed up in Delhi: Police arrest four, say fight was over feeding stray dogs

A video of the incident shows some people, including women, arguing with and assaulting the victims. One of the siblings is seen slumped next to a car and being pulled by someone in the crowd.

#Kashmiri youths beaten up by a group of residents with sticks in southeast #delhi. “attackers raised slogans Kashmiri terrorists go back. People want us to leave this area. We are staying here for years on rent,” says victim. Delhi police starts probe @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/XlOQRaFuyH — alok singh (@AlokReporter) May 11, 2018

“On Thursday, my fiancee, who is from Iran, had come to meet my sisters at home. We were going to drop her back to her hotel when some residents carrying sticks and batons blocked our way. They shouted at us saying you are a Kashmiri terrorist, go back. They beat me and my sisters. When we took out our phones to record, they broke two of them. We had alerted police about the issue earlier, and told them that residents don’t want us staying here,” said the man, who has been staying on rent in Sunlight Colony’s Siddhartha Extension for over seven years.

“They targeted us only because we are Kashmiri,” he alleged.

Based on the complaint, police filed a case under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 341 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

Reacting to this, former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also tweeted: “Apparently the girl was made a target because she was feeding stray dogs. What sick mindset is this?”