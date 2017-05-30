Kashmiri youth who ‘wanted to join IS’ deported from Turkey

The youth apparently sent a message to his family, telling them that he was facing some “problems”, according to the report. (Representational) The youth apparently sent a message to his family, telling them that he was facing some “problems”, according to the report. (Representational)

A KASHMIRI youth, who was allegedly trying to join the Islamic State (IS), has been deported from Turkey. The youth has been identified as Afshan Pervaz, 21, a resident of Khanyar in the Old City area of Srinagar. According to police sources, Pervaz had told his family that he wanted to go to Iran for higher education. A PTI report quoted sources as saying that he had booked a seat on a flight to Tehran on March 23.

Confirming that the youth had been deported, Director General of Police S P Vaid said, “He went to Iran, from where he moved to Turkey”. The PTI report said Pervaz was deported from Turkey’s capital of Ankara on May 25. The youth apparently sent a message to his family, telling them that he was facing some “problems”, according to the report. When the police and other security agencies were informed about this, a probe was launched to locate him.

Citing sources, the report said the security agencies then got in touch with their Iranian counterparts, who found out that Pervaz was travelling to Ankara. The authorities in Ankara were contacted and he was picked up while he was travelling in a bus in the Turkish capital. He was sent to India on May 25 by a Turkish Airlines flight, the report said.

Earlier, a youth from Jawahar Nagar in Srinagar was reported to have joined the IS in 2013. Adil Fayaz Vaid went to the University of Queensland, Australia, in 2010, from where he did his MBA. Vaid is suspected to have got in touch with some Syria-based groups, and then joined the IS. Another youth from Ganderbal, Azhar ul Islam, was earlier deported from UAE for being an alleged IS sympathiser. His family has denied the charge.

