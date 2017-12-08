Kashmiri youth arrested from Jammu with fake currency notes worth more than Rs 6 lakh

The seized fake currency included 117 currency notes of Rs 500 denomination, besides 278 and 19 currency notes in the denomination of Rs 200 and Rs 50 respectively. Photo for representational purpose. (File Photo) The seized fake currency included 117 currency notes of Rs 500 denomination, besides 278 and 19 currency notes in the denomination of Rs 200 and Rs 50 respectively. Photo for representational purpose. (File Photo)

Police arrested a Kashmiri youth from Jammu on Thursday night and seized fake currency notes worth Rs 6,37,550 from him. Identifying the accused as 25-year-old Showkat Ahmed of Kulgam, the youth had been living in a rented accommodation in Sidhra situated in the outskirts of Jammu city. The seized fake currency included 117 currency notes of Rs 500 denomination, besides 278 and 19 currency notes in the denomination of Rs 200 and Rs 50 respectively. The police also seized a desktop computer including a CPU, paper cutting machine, paper cutter and a bundle of fine quality paper.

Confirming the apprehension, Reasi SSP Tahir Sajad Bhat said the investigations are in progress.

The incident came to light after a labourer Bahar Din visited Chasana police post complaining he had been given fake currency notes worth Rs 6,000 by contractor Mohammad Maqbool. The latter was immediately arrested. During questioning, he said he had received fake currency from Showkat Ahmed, a youth from Kulgam, who was living in Sidhra in Jammu city.

Police immediately swung into action and arrested Showkat from Jammu.

