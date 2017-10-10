Kashmiri woman, who crossed over to Pakistan, handed over to Indian authorities

Due to escalation along the LoC and the international border during the last few months, nearly half a dozen people have so far died and over a dozen injured in Jammu region. Due to escalation along the LoC and the international border during the last few months, nearly half a dozen people have so far died and over a dozen injured in Jammu region.

A 35-year-old woman, who had crossed over to Pakistan occupied Kashmir from Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir four years ago, was handed over to Indian authorities at Chakkan Da Bagh meeting point on Poonch-Rawalakot road on Tuesday.

Identified as Azmat Jan, wife of Mohammad Shakeel of Digwar Maldialan, a village ahead of the barbed wire fence along the Line of Control, she had crossed over to POK in 2013 after she reportedly had some tiff with her husband, sources said. She happens to be the mother of three children.

On the occasion, her brothers had come to receive her, sources said.

While Pakistan Army described it a goodwill gesture and the efforts from their side to maintain peace and tranquility along the borders. However, there has been no word from Indian Army so far.

Due to escalation along the LoC and the international border during the last few months, nearly half a dozen people have so far died and over a dozen injured in Jammu region. The cross LoC trade and travel between people of PoK and Jammu Kashmir through Chakkan Da Bagh also stands suspended for last over two months.

