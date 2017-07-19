Kashmiri traders in Mussoorie under fire after Facebook post praising Pakistan Army

Manzoor Ahmad, from Hamhama in Kashmir’s Budgam district, has been running a shop of Kashmiri garments in Mussoorie since 1971. (Representational image) Manzoor Ahmad, from Hamhama in Kashmir’s Budgam district, has been running a shop of Kashmiri garments in Mussoorie since 1971. (Representational image)

A month after Kashmiri traders in Mussoorie were asked to vacate the hill town, the traders were again under fire, on Wednesday, after an alleged Facebook post by one of the Kashmiri traders appreciating the Pakistan Army.

Manzoor Ahmad (59), from Hamhama in Kashmir’s Budgam district, has been running a shop of Kashmiri garments in Mussoorie since 1971. However, his shop was forcefully shut down, on Wednesday, by members of the Mussoorie BJP youth wing and the Hindu Jagran Manch after they found a video appreciating the Pakistan Army allegedly posted by Ahmad on Facebook.

“After getting his [Ahmad’s] shop closed, we [members of the Mussoorie BJP youth wing] and the local traders’ body [Mussoorie Traders & Welfare Association] went to the police station to file a complaint against him [Ahmad],” President of the BJP youth wing in Mussoorie, Dharampal Singh Panwar, said.

“Few BJP members came to the police station [on Wednesday] and submitted a complaint against Ahmad. Ahmad also came to the police station to file an application about his Facebook account having been hacked,” Station House Officer (SHO) of the Mussoorie police station Rajeev Rauthan said to The Indian Express, adding that the allegedly “anti-national post” could no more be seen on Ahmad’s Facebook page.

Acting on the complaint, the Mussoorie police later seized Ahmad’s mobile phone and submitted it in the cyber cell department to verify whether Ahmad’s Facebook account was hacked or not. Ahmad, who is the president of the Mussoorie Waqf Board, is among the five oldest Kashmiris running a shop of Kashmiri garments in the town.

However, a concerted effort to get Kashmiri traders ousted from Mussoorie started on June 18, when India lost to Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final and three Muslim juveniles were allegedly seen at the Mall Road raising slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad”. While none of the three was from the Valley, the BJP leaders and the local traders said it were the Kashmiri traders who had “incited” them and other Muslims.

On June 20, the local traders’ body in Mussoorie asked for the Kashmiri traders to leave Mussoorie by February 28, 2018. However, Ahmad and four other oldest Kashmiris in the town were excluded and were “allowed to stay”, president of the traders’ body Rajat Aggarwal said to The Indian Express.

After Ahmad’s alleged act, the issue of ousting the Kashmiri traders from Mussoorie, which had quelled after the intervention of the Jammu and Kashmir government and the Mussoorie administration, re-erupted on Wednesday with the BJP leaders and the traders’ body being adamant on the expulsion of the Kashmiri traders form Mussoorie.

“We want the [18] new Kashmiri traders to leave Mussoorie by February end [2018]. On Thursday, we shall be giving a memorandum to the Mussoorie SDM on this,” Panwar said, adding that if the administration didn’t support them in getting the Kashmiri traders ousted from the town then “on March 1 [2018], we [members of the BJP youth wing] will get the shops of Kashmiri traders vacated, forcefully”.

“Ahmad is an old resident of Mussoorie, so we don’t want to oust him from the town, but we want him behind the bars for his anti-national act,” Panwar said.

