Students clash with cops in Srinagar, two dozen injured

Around two dozen people were injured as protesting students clashed with police in various parts of Srinagar on Monday as colleges in the Valley opened after a five-day shutdown. In the morning, students from S P College and S P Higher Secondary Institute tried to take out a march on Maulana Azad Road, one of the two main arteries of Srinagar city. The police tried to push the students back inside the campus, triggering clashes. Water cannons and tear smoke shells were used to disperse the students.

The clashes intensified as people from other parts of the city joined the protesting students. The police resorted to tear smoke shells, chilly and PAVA shells to disperse them.

Students as well as policemen were injured in the clashes, which lasted throughout the day at Lal Chowk and surroundings areas. Three photojournalists suffered minor injuries. Shopkeepers downed shutters and traffic temporarily suspended in some areas.

A police men tear smoke as they clash with students in Srinagar(Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi ) A police men tear smoke as they clash with students in Srinagar(Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi )

The Senior Superintendent of Police Srinagar, SP East and SDPO Kothibagh were among a dozen policemen injured, sources said. At least six students were detained.

State Education Minister Altaf Bukhari told The Indian Express that outsiders had mingled with the students, leading to clashes with the police. “I appeal to students to avoid being used by vested interests. Academics should be their priority,” he said, adding that the police exercised extreme restraint in handling the situation.

The authorities had shut higher educational institutions after protests by students against the alleged high-handedness of security forces.

Lack of policy in J&K, says Congress

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Monday asked the Centre to articulate its Kashmir policy in clear terms. Tewari referred to Mehbooba Mufti’s statement that the threads should be picked up from where former Prime Minister A B Vajpayee had left. “She said in a sense that we are where Vajpayee left us. There could not have been a more damning indictment of a complete lack of policy… ” he said.

