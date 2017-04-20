Kashmiri students ‘beaten up’ in Chittorgarh

One of the Kashmiri students said his friends were beaten up after locals got to know they are Kashmiri (Source: Google Map) One of the Kashmiri students said his friends were beaten up after locals got to know they are Kashmiri (Source: Google Map)

Protests erupted in Mewar University in Chittorgarh after some Kashmiri students allegedly got into a scuffle with locals at a market near the campus on Wednesday. One of the Kashmiri students said his friends were beaten up after locals got to know they are Kashmiri.

While the students claimed that locals in Gangrar village beat 10 of them, the police said it was a minor scuffle involving three students. “Three students had gone out and got into a scuffle with some locals over some issue involving fare for an auto,” Gangrar Circle Inspector Dinesh Kumar told The Indian Express.

Speaking to The Indian Express over phone, a student claimed two of his friends were injured and taken to hospital after locals beat them up with cricket bats.

“The locals asked our friends where they were from. When they said Kashmir, they were beaten up. They broke mobile phones,” Tauseef Ahmad (22), a student of LLB said. Students from Jammu and Kashmir protested in the campus against the alleged attack.

“The J&K Police contacted Rajasthan Police, which informed that there was a clash between two groups,” the statement said. The university said the situation was normal. “Police registered FIR against unknown locals,” Mewar University spokesperson Harish Gurnani said.

