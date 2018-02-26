Lone Kashmiri student missing from AIIMS Bhubaneswar

“An FIR has been lodged in Khandagiri Police Station on February 19,” Suhail’s father Aijaz Ahmed Kataria told Express. (In photo- Suhail Aijaz) “An FIR has been lodged in Khandagiri Police Station on February 19,” Suhail’s father Aijaz Ahmed Kataria told Express. (In photo- Suhail Aijaz)

The lone Kashmiri student in AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, has been reported missing since February 9, prompting Odisha Police to launch an investigation. According to sources in the college administration, MBBS second-year student Suhail Aijaz, 19, had told his friends he was leaving for a marriage in Chandigarh and would return in a week. He said he will be travelling through Kolkata. When he did not return even after nine days, his classmates informed college authorities.

As per rules, a student leaving the campus for more than a night has to obtain permission from the warden and hostel superintendent. However, in this case, the administration was notified of Suhail’s absence nine days after he left. His friends have also found a note he left behind.

“An FIR has been lodged in Khandagiri Police Station on February 19,” Suhail’s father Aijaz Ahmed Kataria, who teaches at a government-run school in Kupwara told The Indian Express.

While sources said NIA has launched a probe, Aijaz and college authorities said they have not yet been contacted by the agency. Twin City Police Commissioner Y B Khurania did not confirmed if NIA was probing the matter.

A senior police officer said, “Unlike CBI, NIA does not need a high court directive or request from the state government concerned to launch a probe. It is likely that if involved, NIA is concerned about radicalisation in this case.”

Suhail’s friends say he was not happy studying medicine. “He wanted to complete MBBS and shift to Humanities. He was keen on Urdu poetry,” one of his friends said. “His note stated that he was unhappy,” Aijaz said.

“He failed physiology, anatomy, and biochemistry papers in the first year, but cleared the first two in supplementary exams and joined his classmates in the second year,” a source said. “My son left with his Aadhaar card, two ATM cards and some clothes,” Aijaz said, adding that Suhail had never told him that he was not happy studying medicine.

