Kashmiri student assaulted in Haryana

A student from Kashmir studying at a university in Haryana was allegedly assaulted on Wednesday. The university administration has ordered the suspension of one of the youths allegedly involved in the incident. The incident near Ambala’s Maharishi Markandeshwar University comes days after a similar case was reported in Mahendragarh, where two students from J&K were beaten up.

Mudasir Ahmad of Sopore, who is pursuing an undergraduate course in radiology, said he had “entered into a heated argument with a fellow student in the hostel” a few days ago. “That day, the issue was resolved. On Wednesday afternoon, I got a call from the student asking me to meet him. He had brought some more people with him and as soon as a discussion ended, he slapped me. Others also joined him… I was beaten up by all of them,” he alleged. Some of his friends reached the spot and took him to a nearby hostel after he suffered injuries on the nose and lips.

Mudasir claimed that he did not file a police complaint as students want the university authorities to take action. “No such incident has happened previously… students from J&K have been studying peacefully for many years now,” said chief warden Dr J K Sharma. “There is no clarity on what led to this incident.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App