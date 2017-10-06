Kashmiri separatist Shabir Shah alleges threat to life 

Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah (File) Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah (File)

Claiming threat to his life, Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah on Friday sought a direction to the Tihar Jail authorities in New Delhi to shift him to the high-risk ward in an application before a Delhi court. 62-year-old Shah moved the application before Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma where he also alleged that the jail authorities were not providing him proper medicines.

The court sought a response from the jail authorities on the application by October 13. The application, moved through advocate M S Khan, said “there is serious threat to his (Shah) life and few incidents have happened with him in jail as well as in the judicial lock-up”.

“Direct the jail authorities to shift him (Shah) to high risk ward in order to ensure his safety and security,” the application said. The court had earlier allowed Shah’s plea seeking his production before it through video conference.

Shah was earlier denied bail by the court on August 22 after the Enforcement Directorate’s advocate Naveen Kumar Matta said the agency was probing whether he had received money from “enemy countries” like Pakistan to promote terrorism in India.

Shah was arrested last month by the ED, a day after several Hurriyat leaders were taken into custody of the National Investigating Agency (NIA) in a case of alleged terror funding in the valley to fuel unrest. He was arrested in connection with the August 2005 case in which the Special Cell of Delhi Police had arrested 35-year old Wani, an alleged hawala dealer who is currently in ED custody, claiming that Rs 63 lakh was recovered from Wani, of which Rs 52 lakh was allegedly to be delivered to Shah.

The agency had earlier issued summonses to Shah in the case, the prosecution had said, adding that Wani had claimed he had given Rs 2.25 crore to Shah. Wani was arrested earlier this month.

Investigating agencies such as the NIA had cracked down on Hurriyat leaders, arresting Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s son-in-law — Altaf Ahmed Shah, also known as Altaf Fantoosh –and six other Kashmiri separatists.

