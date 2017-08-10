Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah alleges threat in jail

Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah (Source: File) Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah (Source: File)

Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah, arrested in a decade-old case of money laundering for alleged terror-financing, today moved a Delhi court alleging security threat inside the jail. The application moved before Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma sought a direction to the jail superintendent to ensure his safety and security inside the jail and provide him proper medicine.

According to the plea, which will come up for hearing on August 14 along with Shah’s bail application, the accused is suffering from various ailments and is on regular medication. However, the medicines are not being provided to him by the jail authorities, the application moved through advocate M S Khan alleged. “He is lodged in a cell where other inmates are showing anger to him and passing unbearable comments. There is serious apprehension that any untoward incident may take place,” it said.

Shah, who is currently in judicial custody, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on July 25, a day after several Hurriyat Conference leaders were taken into custody by the National Investigating Agency (NIA), in a case of alleged terror-funding in Kashmir Valley to fuel unrest.

He was taken into custody in the August 2005 case, in which the Special Cell of Delhi Police had arrested Mohammed Aslam Wani (35), an alleged hawala dealer who is currently in ED custody till August 14, claiming that Rs 63 lakh were recovered from Wani, of which Rs 52 lakh were allegedly to be delivered to Shah.

The agency had earlier issued summonses to Shah in the case, the prosecution had said, adding that Wani had claimed that he had given Rs 2.25 crore to the Kashmiri separatist leader. Investigating agencies such as the NIA have cracked down on Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s son-in-law Altaf Ahmed Shah, also known as Altaf Fantoosh, and six other Kashmiri separatists.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App