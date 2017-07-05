Kashmiri Pandits support BJP’s demand to ease visit of J&K Hindus to PoK shrine

Several Kashmiri Pandit organisations today came in support of the BJP’s demand to facilitate the visit of the Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir to Sharda Peeth shrine in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) next month.

BJP national vice president and in-charge Jammu and Kashmir- Avinash Rai Khanna had yesterday written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the PM and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for an appropriate action to allow the Hindus of the state to visit the shrine.

The BJP had asked for modification in the conditions laid down for issuance of LOC permits so that these can be used for religious purposes too.

“We welcome the letters written by Khanna to the Prime Minister and the External Affairs Minister requesting them for an appropriate action to allow the Hindus of J&K, in particularly the KPs, to visit Sharda Peeth in the month of August”, All Party Migrant Coordination Committee (APMCC) Chairman Vinod Pandita said here.

All State Kashmiri Pandit Conference (ASKPC), Harmukh Gangbal Trust (HGT), All India Kashmiri Pandit Conference (AIKPC), All J&K Displaced Youth Forum also welcomed BJP’s demand.

Sharda is about 150-kms from Muzaffarabad in PoK and is a breath-taking green spot at an altitude of 1981 meters.

In Sharda, the ruins of an old Buddhist monastery and a fort are located.

It was also an important learning seat of Kashmiri Hindus and the old script of Kashmiri language Sharda has derived its name from the place having the historical background.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App