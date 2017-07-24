Kashmiri Pandits’ killings: Supreme Court refuses to reopen 215 cases

The Supreme Court (File photo) The Supreme Court (File photo)

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to reopen 215 cases in which Kashmiri Pandits were killed during the 1989-90 unrest in the Valley. Refusing to entertain a plea seeking the trial of separatist leader Yasin Malik for alleged offences against the Kashmiri Pandits during that period, the apex court bench observed that it will be difficult to obtain evidence after 27 years.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App