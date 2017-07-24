Kashmiri Pandits’ killings: Supreme Court refuses to reopen 215 cases

Latest News
The Supreme Court also refused to entertain a plea seeking the trial of separatist leader Yasin Malik for alleged offences against the Kashmiri Pandits during that period.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 24, 2017 11:57 am
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to reopen 215 cases in which Kashmiri Pandits were killed during the 1989-90 unrest in the Valley. Refusing to entertain a plea seeking the trial of separatist leader Yasin Malik for alleged offences against the Kashmiri Pandits during that period, the apex court bench observed that it will be difficult to obtain evidence after 27 years.

  1. H
    Hemant Kathuria
    Jul 24, 2017 at 12:03 pm
    This decision will help the 1984 culprits of Sikh genocide
    Reply
