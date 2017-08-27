Kashmiri Pandits demand homeland, revocation of Article 370

Pledging to continue its struggle for a homeland, the delegates unanimously adopted the resolution seeking abolition of Article 370 of the Constitution. (File/Photo) Pledging to continue its struggle for a homeland, the delegates unanimously adopted the resolution seeking abolition of Article 370 of the Constitution. (File/Photo)

Panun Kashmir, a representative body of migrant Kashmiri Pandits, on Sunday demanded revocation of the contentious Article 370 which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and the creation of a separate homeland for the community within the state. At the body’s annual national convention at Jammu, several resolutions were passed which besides revocation of Article 370, also called for political reorganisation of the state and creation of a centrally-administered union territory north and east of the Jhelum river for the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits, a statement said.

Pledging to continue its struggle for a homeland, the delegates unanimously adopted the resolution seeking abolition of Article 370 of the Constitution.

“A resolve was made to support all efforts leading to repealing of the Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution. Panun Kashmir realises that unless Article 370 is abolished, the movement for repeated partitions of India will remain alive and potent,” the statement said.

Former BJP leader Hari Om termed Article 35A as a “discriminatory and unconstitutional provision” and cautioned the government and people against settling of Rohingyas and Bangladeshi Muslims in Jammu region.

“The ongoing demographic attrition in Jammu needs to be reversed at every cost, as Jammu is the backbone of the nation in the state,” he said.

Convener of Panun Kashmir, Agnishekhar called upon the youth of the community to keep working on “novel instrumentalities of struggle” for a homeland in exile, and to awaken the world against the “Jehad” being unleashed.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App