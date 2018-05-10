Kashmiri man missing in Dubai since April 28, family fears the worst

A Kashmiri resident, Irfan Ahmad Zargar has been missing in Dubai since April 28. While the J&K government and the Ministry of External Affairs have taken up the matter with the Indian consulate in Dubai, his family in Kashmir told The Indian Express that they are fearing the worst.

“We have not spoken to him since 28th April. Last anyone saw him, he was with unknown people and his apartment was being searched. Despite everyone’s efforts he has not been found and we are all imagining the worst,” his cousin Aman said.

According to Aman, the 35-year-old worked at a telecom company in Dubai over the last four years and had just begun setting up his business. “He had bought a shop in Oman and had travelled by road, in his own car, to see the shop before setting up his handcrafts business there,” he said. Authorities have told the family, that he had returned to Dubai but has been untraceable since.

In Dubai, Zargar lived with two roommates, “they told us that once after entering Dubai, he came to the flat with two officials in plain clothes who searched the apartment at 2 am in his presence. Irfan left his car keys at home and was taken away by the officials. No one has seen him since and his phone remains not reachable.”

Since the family approached the government to trace him, Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj put out a tweet urging the consulate to spare no efforts to locate him. “Irfan Ahmad Zargar is an Indian national from J&K state. Please spare no efforts to locate him. @cgidubai” Swaraj tweeted on Friday.

Meanwhile, the J&K Government is also in touch with the consulate in Dubai. Inspector General Kashmir, J&K Police, SP Pani told The Indian Express that they had taken up the central agencies. “We have received a missing persons complaint and we are verifying it. Since we do not have jurisdiction, we have taken this up with the central agencies,” Pani said.

Before moving to Dubai for work, Zargar worked for a telecom company in Delhi. Worried for his safety, Aman said, Irfan’s younger brother may. Travel to Dubai to try and trace him.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd