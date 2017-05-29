Kashmiri man looking to join Islamic State deported from Turkey

A Kashmiri man looking to join the so-called Islamic State has been deported from Turkey’s Ankara to India, news agency PTI reported on Monday. In 2016, 21 people left Kerala to join the Islamic State. One of them was even killed in the recent US bombings in Afghanistan. He was later identified as Bestin Vincent alias Yahiya, who left India with his wife last may.

In a joint operation with police from other states, the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terror Squad recently busted an Islamic State module based in Lucknow and Kanpur. The ATS were tipped off by the Telangana State Police over the presence of suspected terrorists in Uttar Pradesh. Several members purportedly belonging to the module were taken into custody. One of them was neutralised by the security personnel in an encounter.

More detailed are awaited.

