Kashmiri footballer who joined LeT returns, CM Mufti says ‘my govt is committed towards a rehabilitation policy’

Hours after Kashmiri footballer Majid Arshid Khan returned home after he had joined Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) seven days ago, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said on Friday that she undertsands the predicament of young boys who have strayed into militancy. In a series of tweets, Mufti said her government is commited towards a rehabilitation policy which ensures that young boys who have been dragged into the militant groups are not harassed in future.

“I understand the predicament of young boys who have strayed into militancy. Most realise the futility of senseless violence & want to return home and live normal lives with dignity. But the choice to renounce violence is not an easy one and they find themselves between the devil and the deep blue sea. The fear of social stigma clouds their judgement.My government is committed towards a rehabilitation policy that secures their future and ensures that they are not harassed,” Mufti tweeted.

A senior police officer on Twitter had earlier expressed happiness on his return. He also urged young boys who have joined the militant groups to return to their mothers. His tweet read, “We got him back. Its such a happy moment. Mothers prayers answered by Almighty. Sincere request to all the boys who have picked up arms. Return to your mothers.”

The young footballer, who is a second year commerce student at Degree College Anantnag, on November 10 in a Facebook post had announced joining the militant group. Since then his friends had been making appeals on social media requesting him to return for the sake of his old parents. It has been said that an encounter with the security forces, which claimed the life of his close friend Yawar Nissar, had forced him to join the outfit group.

