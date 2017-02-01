Kashmiri athlete and manager denied US visas

Tanveer Hussain was supposed to take part in the 2017 World Snowshoe Championships in New York from February 24. (Source: ANI) Tanveer Hussain was supposed to take part in the 2017 World Snowshoe Championships in New York from February 24. (Source: ANI)

A Kashmiri athlete and his manager have been denied US visas, the duo said on Tuesday. Tanveer Hussain, 24, a snow-shoe athlete, and his manager, Abid Khan, are scheduled to fly to New York to represent India in the world snow-shoe championship on February 25.

The two said that the US embassy in New Delhi informed them that their visas cannot be issued. Hussain said he was “disappointed and hurt”. “I represented India last year in the same championship in Italy. I do not think there should be any problem with providing visas to sportspersons,” he told The Indian Express. He added that he would be happy if they reserved the decision as he is a sportsperson and visiting the US for a good cause.

Hussain said he underwent a special training programme at Gulmarg for over a month for the event. “I was preparing for it, but never knew that I would not get the chance to participate.”

Khan said that five Kashmiris were invited for the event. “Only two people applied for visa from Kashmir because of the sponsorship issues. We submitted all documents, including those from local Mayor Clyde Rabideau, and also from the organisers,” he said.

Rabideau promised to do everything to get the denial reversed. “I have contacted my federal representatives to reverse this terrible decision,” he told The Indian Express over phone.