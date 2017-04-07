Kashmir youths held for wearing Pak jersey: Day after, families say it was a routine match

A DAY after several youths from Ganderbal district near Srinagar were arrested after a video posted on Facebook showed players of a local team wearing Pakistani jerseys in a cricket match, several residents of these villages Thursday claimed that it was a “routine cricket match” between youths that was blown out of proportion.

The video also showed that Pakistan’s national anthem was purportedly played before the game got under way on Sunday. Locals said 25 people from Khulmullah and Chenam villages were held Wednesday in police’s raids after the video went viral. Ganderbal’s SSP Fayaz Lone said the youths are in custody and are being questioned, but did not specify charges they have been booked under.

On Thursday, relatives of several youths sat outside the police station and the SP’s office for hours, hoping that the detained people will be released. “Police have assured us that youths will be released in the evening. They are innocent. They do not know consequences of wearing green uniform,’’ said a man of about 50 from Khulmullah village, who said his son was one of those detained.

At Khulmullah, villagers were reluctant to share details of the youths. “It was a routine match between two village teams. One team was wearing jerseys of the Pakistan team and other played in the Indian team’s shirts,” said Javid Ahmad Mir, whose young cousin was among the detained youths.

