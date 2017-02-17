Kashmir: Youth held for sharing morphed photos, address of teen

“The accused has been arrested and those involved in circulating these photographs have been identified.” (Representational Image) “The accused has been arrested and those involved in circulating these photographs have been identified.” (Representational Image)

A youth from south Kashmir, Abrar Ahmad Mantoo, has been arrested for allegedly circulating morphed pictures of his former lover on the social media. A few days ago, a photograph of a teenaged girl, holding a pistol and bottles of liquor, started doing the rounds on Facebook and WhatsApp. The user sharing the pictures accused the girl of being an informer for the Army and security agencies. He also posted the woman’s address on Facebook.

Officials said the girl was in a relationship with the accused and after their separation, the latter morphed her photos and circulated them. SSP, Baramulla, Imtiyaz Hussain, said that last week, the girl lodged a complaint with Baramulla police station and said that one of her friends with whom she shared her pictures had misused them after they fell apart.

“The woman alleged that some pictures were morphed to put her life in danger by falsely portraying her as an informer of the security forces,” he said.

“In the course of investigation, it surfaced that Abrar Ahmad Mantoo of Hatmura in Anantnag uploaded these photographs on Facebook and they were subsequently shared on Facebook and WhatsApp. The accused has been arrested and those involved in circulating these photographs have been identified and will be dealt as per law,’’ Hussain added.